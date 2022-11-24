Modern Warfare 2’s Ghost Face Reveal Resembles… Buzz Lightyear?

Many developers choose to hide the face of their protagonist for different reasons. Many players are eager to find out what their favorite character looks like, and Call of Duty veterans have been wondering the same since Simon Riley or Ghost entered the Modern Warfare series. Luckily for them, a Reddit user revealed what the iconic character looks like in Modern Warfare 2, and many players are shocked about his appearance.

On November 23, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared a shocking discovery regarding Ghost’s face, and since then, many users have been commenting on the post. According to the Reddit user, a friend sent him Ghost’s Nightwar model, and after putting it into SFM (Source Filmmaker), he deleted the character’s face mask, leading to Ghost’s face reveal.

Many users are shocked by the character’s appearance and for a good reason. Some fans believed Ghost was different from this character model, while others thought that Ghost looked a lot like Buzz Lightyear from the movie released in 2022. Any player who saw the movie can easily see the resemblance between the two characters.

Some players think that Ghost’s face should look more grizzled, considering his voice and demeanor throughout the games. Other fans state that Ghost’s face looks a lot like its voice actor, and according to its IMDb page, it certainly does.

The similarity between Ghost’s face and the voice actor is impressive, maybe the developers were not planning to reveal his face yet, and this model was just a placeholder. Placeholder or not, many players now have something to place every time they see Ghost in a cutscene.

Players are excited about the neat detail of the game, and more players are joining the conversation, sharing their theories about Ghost’s appearance and what they thought he looked like from the cutscenes from Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare fans will have to wait for an official face reveals from the new title to see if this is the final character model that will define the character, and until then, players will have to suffice with this reveal. Ghost is one of the most beloved characters of the original and new Modern Warfare series, and the number of fans interested in this post shows it.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022