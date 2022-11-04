Modern Warfare 2’s Latest Update Brings Weapon Tuning Back

Modern Warfare 2 has been under a lot of criticism from its community. Many long-time fans of the series are not happy with the latest changes and features brought to the game. A feature that shortly lived in the game was Weapon Tuning. After the game’s launch, the developers took the Weapon Tuning feature from the game, and many players started to think that it was limited to certain weapons or that it was glitched. Well, according to Treyarch Studios, Modern Warfare 2’s Weapon Tuning will come back in the latest update.

On November 3, the official Treyarch Studios Twitter profile tweeted regarding the feature, and many players are already excited about the change. According to the tweet, Modern Warfare 2’s Weapon Tuning will come back in the latest update.

The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 4, 2022

The promising feature offers players a chance to fine-tune their weapons after hitting a certain rank, and finally, they will be able to do so.

Weapon Tuning lets players custom their weapon attachments to perform exactly how they want. If players want to pick a stock and improve its recoil control over its other benefits, they will be able to, thanks to weapon tuning.

At first, this feature can seem daunting, but as soon as players unlock it, the game gives them a small tutorial about it, and from there, moving forward, players will be able to customize their weapon’s performance even more.

Weapon Tuning is a feature that has split the Call of Duty community since the developers introduced the feature. Many players think this feature will make popular weapons even more powerful, and other players believe this is too much customization for a game like this.

Time will only tell if Call of Duty players care enough for Weapon Tuning and if it brings any substantial value to the game. Too much customization can be an issue for casual players looking for straightforward options, so this could scare away beginner players looking for a fun First Person Shooter to adopt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022