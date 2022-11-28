Modern Warfare 2’s Level 250 Reward is a Huge Disappointment

Modern Warfare 2 players have been grinding since the game’s release on October 28, and you can easily find players on level 200 and above. Many players focus on leveling all weapons before jumping on Warzone 2, but a few users have reached level 250 in Modern Warfare 2 and are disappointed with what developers had for them as a reward.

On November 27, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit reached level 250 and shared the disappointing reward he received when he got to the last level of the game. According to the Reddit user and the image he shared on the post when reaching level 250, Modern Warfare 2 rewards you with an Icarus 556 blueprint called Vertex Drive. It’s all good until you see the blueprint and the Icarus 556 skin that comes with it.

The Icarus 556 skin is everything but impressive. The screenshot shared by the user shows pretty much the default Icarus 556 skin from when you unlock the LMG, disappointing the player and most of the users in the comment section. Complaining about how after the long grind to get to level 250, the developers rewarded them with a blueprint for a base weapon without even an impressive skin.

Another user in the comment section stated the skin could not be appreciated while on the gunsmith preview and shared some in-game screenshots where the skin is appreciated as intended. According to the screenshot shared by the second user, the Icarus 556 skin is rather subtle, featuring a chromed finish with horizontal gray lines all over the gun’s receiver.

Many users are still disappointed after the user shared how the skin looks in-game, calling it underwhelming, and dull. Even players who enjoy black and dark weapon skins believe this is a basic skin, and a few players started to give some suggestions to make it a better weapon skin.

The Reddit post has more than three thousand upvotes and more than five hundred comments. Most comments agree that the weapon skin is dull and underwhelming, and many players believe the blueprint is not worth the grind.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022