Monster Hunter Digital Event Teases Big News and Reveals for Monster Hunter Rise

Do you enjoy hunting monsters day and night, harvesting their gory bits and bobs to make stylish new weapons and armor that’ll allow you to rise up and kill even bigger and meaner monsters? Do you own a Nintendo Switch and wish Monster Hunter World was on it? If you said “yes” to both of those questions you’re likely already aware of Monster Hunter Rise, which releases towards the end of March. Aside from a sizeable preview last year, not much has been revealed about the game, but that’s all about to change.

The Monster Hunter Digital Event will shed more light on Monster Hunter Rise January 7th at 6am PST.

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account posted earlier today confirmation that there will be a livestream over on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel January 7th at 6am PST. The tweet was slim on exact details, but it did state, “Tune into the Monster Hunter Digital Event – January 2021 for big news and reveals on Monster Hunter Rise.” What details and news will be shared? Not a clue, but we’ll find out soon enough. At the very least I expect the demo that’s supposed to come out this month to get a proper release date.

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest entry in the popular Monster Hunter series from Capcom, following up the successful Monster Hunter World. The game is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, which hasn’t sat too well with Xbox and PlayStation fans of the franchise (a reversal of Monster Hunter World’s launch). Monster Hunter Rise will feature many of the improvements and changes introduced in Monster Hunter World, and a few tweaks of its own (such as the grappling hook-esque wirebug). The game will feature a more robust narrative than World, and a gameplay demo will go live sometime later this month.