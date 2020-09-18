Monster Hunter Doubles Up On The Nintendo Switch With Two New Game Announcements

The Monster Hunter franchise was really not much more than a niche series for a long time, typically be relegated to handhelds most of the time. Even with growing popularity for the series for awhile now, everything really changed with the release of Monster Hunter World. While this has been a huge success across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the Nintendo Switch has been left out of the mix. Instead, the Switch is now going to be getting two brand new exclusives that were revealed earlier today.

The Nintendo Switch has had its own Monster Hunter game with Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, but this was just an HD port of a 3DS game. As a result, Switch owners have been waiting to get their own Monster Hunter game and that is finally going to happen.

Nintendo held one of their Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcases, the third of its kind that has been held over the last month or two. While there were some other game announcements, the largest was by far from Capcom in the form of two new Monster Hunter games.

The first of these games is known as Monster Hunter Rise and definitely looks like your more typical Monster Hunter type experience. This game implemented a grappling hook and looks to focus on verticality more than it has in the past. Check out the trailer directly below to get a real sense of how this game will be and wait for it to release on March 26, 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise – Announcement Trailer

Those watching would have assumed that would be it for Monster Hunter in the showcase, but then came the reveal of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. This spin-off is a sequel to the Nintendo 3DS title that was more like Monster Hunter meets Pokemon in a way, but much more complex than that. The game has a very different visual style from the more realistic looking Monster Hunter Rise, which really helps to set them apart from one another. Unlike Rise, this one does not have a set release date beyond summer 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Announcement Trailer