YouTuber McJuggerNuggets revealed he and his wife ended their pregnancy after a Down syndrome diagnosis, and advocates responded directly

Jesse Ridgway, known online as McJuggerNuggets, and his wife Ashley have shared that they chose to terminate their first pregnancy following a confirmed prenatal diagnosis of Trisomy 21, commonly known as Down syndrome. The couple had announced the pregnancy in March, with fans expressing widespread support. As detailed by VT, the situation changed after routine prenatal screening indicated a high likelihood of Down syndrome, prompting further testing including an amniocentesis that confirmed the diagnosis.

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On June 3, Jesse announced the termination on social media, stating the decision followed weeks of research, consultations with medical professionals and genetic counselors, and discussions with family members. He described the experience as “extremely traumatic” and acknowledged that some followers would find the news disappointing. Both he and Ashley said they believe they made the best decision for their family.

The reaction online was immediate and divided. Critics argued the couple’s decision reinforces negative stigmas surrounding people with Down syndrome, while others maintained that such medical decisions are deeply personal matters between families and their healthcare providers.

Advocates and people with Down syndrome responded publicly

Among the most prominent voices was actress, model, and disability advocate Lily D. Moore, who addressed the situation directly. “Yes, they had a choice,” she wrote. “But no one with Down syndrome is a mistake, a glitch, or suffering.” She acknowledged the fear that can accompany unexpected prenatal news while pushing back on the framing that life with Down syndrome is inherently negative, adding, “I’m personally living my best life and I know I am a blessing to my parents.”

Down syndrome, as documented by the National Down Syndrome Society, occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21 and is the most common chromosomal condition in the United States. While it can involve certain medical considerations such as congenital heart defects or thyroid conditions, many are treatable.

Life expectancy for people with Down syndrome has risen significantly in recent decades, and many individuals attend school, hold jobs, and maintain meaningful relationships. The couple have also reportedly faced a wave of online harassment following the announcement, including alleged death threats directed at both Jesse and Ashley.

Kandi Pickard, CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society, also weighed in. Speaking to People, she said she “vehemently disagrees” with Jesse’s characterization of Down syndrome, citing studies indicating that 99% of people with Down syndrome report being happy with their lives.

Alongside OB-GYN Dr. Eboni January, Pickard stressed that families facing prenatal diagnoses need balanced, fact-based information and compassionate support. Jesse has a YouTube channel with over 4 million subscribers, and the scale of his audience amplified the discussion considerably, amid broader ongoing scrutiny of how social media platforms shape their audiences.

Despite the backlash, Jesse addressed his followers directly, writing that people with disabilities “matter a lot” and expressing admiration for their strength and that of their families. He reiterated that the decision was made only after extensive consultation and that he and Ashley believe it was right for their specific situation. The couple has said they hope to try for another child in the future.

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