Pentagon quietly updated its official war casualty database over the weekend. And it’s got more than 140 wounded service members added in

The Pentagon has quietly updated its official war casualty database, adding more than 140 wounded service members to the count, The Guardian reported. This update arrives as the Defense Casualty Analysis System introduced a new category labeled Overseas Operations, specifically covering personnel killed or wounded starting July 7.

Recommended Videos

The official toll for the initial phase of the conflict, which the military calls Operation Epic Fury, is now set at 14 deaths and more than 400 wounded. The Pentagon recently reduced the totals from 18 deaths and 482 wounded just days before this latest update. When you combine these figures with the new data, the total impact of the war against Iran since it launched on February 28 reaches 18 dead and 624 wounded.

The timing of this change is clearly tied to the resumption of airstrikes on July 6 after the previous ceasefire collapsed. The administration is currently attempting to classify the renewed military campaign as a completely separate event from Operation Epic Fury. This is a move that many analysts and officials find unprecedented.

This is a pretty significant shift in how the military tracks its people

The underlying reason for this maneuvering relates to the War Powers Act of 1973. This law requires the president to end military operations within 60 days unless Congress grants an extension. By arguing that the April ceasefire paused the clock on May 1, the administration is trying to justify a new, separate count for the fighting that started on July 7.

The Pentagon has updated its public-facing casualty database after abruptly revising its Iran war casualty figures last week, when it reduced the number of U.S. troops listed as killed in Operation Epic Fury from 18 to 14 and removed dozens of wounded service members from that… pic.twitter.com/lDOkArLSYS — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2026

You can see the friction this is causing when looking at how the Pentagon handles casualty reporting. Earlier this week, the official online list of service members killed in the war did not include the four soldiers who died during the fighting over the weekend. Even though their names appeared in a press release regarding the transfer of their remains on Wednesday, they were notably absent from the primary database.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pushing back against this interpretation of the War Powers Act. Thomas Massie, a Republican House member from Kentucky, took to X to criticize the move. He wrote, “Let me explain this absurd ruse: The Pentagon is pretending there have been two Iran wars separated by a brief cease-fire.”

He continued his critique by pointing directly at the administration and the Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth. He wrote, “The reality: By going more than 90 days without congressional authorization, [Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth] IS BREAKING THE LAW and must be held accountable”.

It is clear that the administration is trying to navigate the legal constraints of the War Powers Act by creating this new category for the renewed fighting. Whether this approach holds up under further scrutiny remains to be seen.

For now, the database reflects this attempt to draw a line between the two phases of the conflict.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy