Mayor Mamdani floated the idea of arresting Netanyahu for alleged war crimes. Israeli PM responds: ‘He’s trying to turn one group against the other’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of “fomenting hate” following the mayor’s calls for the prime minister to face an arrest warrant for alleged “war crimes.” The tension between the two leaders reached a boiling point after the mayor suggested that the prime minister should be apprehended if he visits New York City for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

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The prime minister addressed these accusations during an appearance, when he spoke with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, as reported by The Hill. “Look at what he’s doing. He’s fomenting hate. He’s supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers, Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone,” Netanyahu stated. He further emphasized the anxiety he believes this rhetoric has caused, noting, “But he’s trying to turn one group against the other, and he’s foisting hate and fear. I speak to Jewish Americans in New York, and they’re afraid right now.”

The controversy initially gained momentum when Mayor Mamdani, a democratic socialist who prioritized Palestinian advocacy during his campaign for the city’s top job, suggested that he would facilitate the arrest of the prime minister if he visited the city. However, the mayor eventually walked back this initial vow after legal reviews clarified the reach of his office.

Mamdani released a video on X explaining the limitations of his authority

“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does,” he stated. In that same video, he urged the federal government to take action, saying, “And I call on them to join the ICC [International Criminal Court] and execute this warrant.”

Netanyahu accuses Mamdani of ‘fomenting hate’ in calls for PM’s arrest #TheGuardian https://t.co/2WdfYjvRc4 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 26, 2026

The warrant in question was issued by the International Criminal Court on November 21, 2024. The court alleged that the prime minister committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during military operations in the Gaza Strip throughout the Israel-Hamas war.

This conflict, which saw significant loss of life and reports of widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease among the Palestinian population, officially concluded on October 10, 2025, following the enactment of a U.S. backed peace plan. According to data from Brown University, over 73,000 Palestinians were pronounced dead as a result of the fighting.

Despite the gravity of these allegations, the legal path to an arrest is complicated by international law. Neither Israel nor the United States has ratified the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court. Because of this, both nations do not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over their citizens, government officials, or military personnel.

While the International Criminal Court asserts that it has jurisdiction over Palestinian territories, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, the lack of cooperation from the United States poses a significant barrier to enforcement.

In his video statement, Mayor Mamdani articulated his belief that certain actions transcend borders and politics. “As human beings, we have spent generations building a shared understanding that there are crimes so grave they offend all of humanity. Anyone, with their eyes, with their heart, with their conscience, should recognize the devastation he has wrought and understand that he belongs before a court of law,” he said. He further clarified his position by noting, “As I’ve said, I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes, as I do for anyone else charged by the ICC.”

The push for such an arrest has not gone unchallenged by federal leadership. President Trump recently weighed in on the situation, making it clear that he opposes the idea of any such legal action against the prime minister while he is on American soil. The President stated that Netanyahu would not be arrested “in any way, shape, or form,” while in the United States.

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