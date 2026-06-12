A Brazilian psychic with 23 million followers says a UFO will appear at the World Cup in Miami and take 700 people

If you are planning to attend a soccer match in Miami on June 24, 2026, you may want to keep one eye on the pitch and the other on the sky. A Brazilian psychic named Vo Bahiana, who has 23.4 million followers on Instagram, has made a viral prediction that a UFO mothership will appear at a sporting event in Miami on that date. The story gained traction when reported by BroBible, which detailed her claim that the craft will allegedly abduct 700 people, including players on the field, before returning them with specific instructions.

Recommended Videos

The prediction first appeared on her Instagram account on June 2. While the original video is in Portuguese, it has since spread globally. Many are pointing to the FIFA World Cup group stage match between Scotland and Brazil as the specific event in question, given the date and location.

The conversation grew after actor Jay Klay shared his thoughts in a TikTok video that has racked up 1.1 million views. He has been vocal about his belief in the prediction, though he has since walked back his stance considerably. In a follow-up video, Klay explained that he believes the psychic’s original vision may have been tied to what he described as a negative timeline that has since collapsed, and that a sufficient share of the global population has raised its “collective vibration” enough that any craft might appear without abductions occurring.

This is not the first time Miami has been linked to extraterrestrial rumors

Back in January 2024, a large police response at a Miami mall sparked widespread speculation on social media that aliens had been involved. Officials attributed the commotion to a group of roughly 50 teenagers setting off fireworks, though that explanation did little to quiet online theories.

Reactions to Vo Bahiana’s prediction have been mixed. Some commenters are skeptical, with one joking that the whole thing sounds like a commercial for the World Cup. Others have drawn comparisons to the film Space Jam.

A Brazilian commenter claimed to have personally seen four UFOs in their lifetime and described the experience as unforgettable. Security around World Cup matches has attracted significant attention this summer, with fake FIFA ticket and employment websites prompting an FBI warning to fans about protecting their personal and financial information.

Klay, who says he has worked with psychics and past-life readers in the past, stands by the credibility of such practices. He told interviewers he consults psychics to help unlock memories and clear what he describes as karmic blocks. He also noted that Vo Bahiana reportedly had a dream suggesting the predicted date may have shifted to June 26. Amid broader attention on World Cup logistics, security preparations at host cities across the country have been ramping up in recent weeks.

Vo Bahiana has not publicly walked back her prediction. The Scotland vs. Brazil match is scheduled to kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 24.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy