Monster Hunter Rise Demo Causing Nintendo Switch eShop Slowdowns

Hunters eager to get their hands on the Switch eShop demo for Monster Hunter Rise have been met with unexpectedly slow downloads.

The eShop is known for being a snappy, user-friendly experience most of the time, but the release of the Monster Hunter Rise demo has resulted in some strange occurrences for those hoping to dive in right away. Whereas most downloads will appear on the home screen immediately, this new demo is taking upwards of ten minutes to show up and begin the step of downloading data. Even worse, those who are unaware of the issue may be inclined to repeatedly press the Download button in hopes of moving things along faster, but this only delays the start of the process.

It seems that Nintendo underestimated the demand for the Monster Hunter Rise demo, but it isn’t stopping fans of Capcom’s long-running franchise from continuing to try to access the game. As the servers continue to be flooded with download attempts, Nintendo’s Japanese customer support has taken to Twitter to confirm their awareness of the issue, though there has been no confirmation if the company is taking any steps to address the problem or if they’re simply planning to wait things out.

Monster Hunter Rise launches March 26, 2021 exclusively on Switch – and if you’re willing to exercise the necessary patience, you can download the demo today.