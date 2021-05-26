More Dying Light 2 Information Coming Soon on Upcoming Live Stream

Techland has announced a Twitch live stream to discuss their upcoming game Dying Light 2. The developer previously announced the game would be revealed sometime this year but has continued to release bits of information ever since.

The teaser for the stream has a video with the words “Save the City” on a wall during the day. The video flickers to nighttime, where a scream is heard in the background, and the graffiti changes to promote the May 27 stream.

Make sure to join our @Twitch stream tomorrow at 9 PM CEST / 12 PM PDT

You can't miss it! — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 26, 2021

Techland isn’t giving any hints on what information will be revealed during the stream. Many are hoping for an official release date since the game has been pushed back since its initial release window in early 2020.

The Q&A segments have given some insight into the story and gameplay of the game. Players already know decisions will play an important part in changing the city of Dying Light 2, either for better or worse. Aiden can choose between allying himself with different factions, which will ultimately change the ending of the game.

Gameplay has been revealed in videos throughout the development of the game. Parkour remains a vital part of the game, but players won’t be able to fly through the skies like Crane in the previous game. Crafting remains an important part of gameplay, with Aiden learning how to build stronger weapons as the game progresses. In the first Q&A, the developer discussed how Aiden would learn how to craft items, but guns won’t be so readily available.

The Dying Light 2 stream is scheduled for May 27 at 9 PM CEST / 12 PM PDT on the developer’s official Twitch channel. Those who miss it can watch the recorded video after the stream ends.

Dying Light 2 is planned for launch sometime in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S.