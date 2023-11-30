More Evil Dead Skins May Be Coming to MW3 and Warzone

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Groovy news, COD fans: there could be more Evil Dead content on the way including skins and more for MW3 and Warzone modes! In addition to Ash Williams being recently added as a playable operator along with various cosmetics and the iconic Boomstick, more skins could be next!

Leaks for MW3 and Warzone Suggest the Delta and Possible New Ash & Evil Dead Skins

Players have quickly dived into the MW3 and Warzone data and dug up info including images of possible new Evil Dead content and skins in the future. It seems unlikely they’ll appear in Season 1, but the data is there and we can confirm at least a Delta 88 Oldsmobile skin for your sedan, the ‘Ashmobile.’

With Evil Dead 2 images featuring battle pass content, players quickly assumed this meant a new Deadite Ash or Ripped Shirt Ash skin. If any of these variants show up, it’ll likely be in Season 2 or later, but when it does, I’ll be shopping S Mart for my battle pass.

FYI as you can see the icon for it says ED2, so it means the Ash skin is either deadite Ash or Ripped Shirt Ash https://t.co/vfPEriLQ10 — Alan Wake Maxing (@BoomstickButch) November 30, 2023

This is all a part of MW3’s stellar efforts to listen to the fans and what they want. While it’s easy to mock the campaign, the multiplayer experience is thriving and an exciting scene.

What Evil Dead Skins Could Come to MW3 & Warzone?

The commonly-believed skins suspected to be coming include Deadite Ash and/or Ripped Shirt Ash. Deadite Ash would be a more interesting choice and would be fun in Zombies. Plus, with the staggering amount of voiceover work Bruce Campbell provided compared to many other skins, it’d be a far superior alternative to the taciturn Zombie Ghost operator.

While it’s hard to deny these possibilities, it might be better for the Army of Darkness fans if they use the ripped shirt look but add the metal gauntlet. As things stand, Ash’s current look is a chainsaw hand away from already being Evil Dead 2 Ash. Or for the connoisseurs who watched Ash vs. Evil Dead, perhaps an aged, power glove-wearing Ash would suffice?

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023