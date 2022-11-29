Nadeshot Goes off on Warzone 2 Stream After Multiple Crashes

Many Warzone 2 content creators have complained about the game’s stability issues since it launched on November 16. Most users agree with these complaints, and across social media, any user can find complaints and rants about Warzone 2, but Nadeshot just went off on a recent Warzone 2 stream, venting all the frustration about the current state of the game.

On November 29, the official Modern Warzone Twitter account shared a clip of a Warzone 2 stream in which users can see Nadeshot going off Warzone 2 and its stability issues while trying to get a nuke in the game. According to the 50-second clip, no matter how expensive and state-of-the-art his rig is, the game keeps crashing while attempting to get a nuke on Warzone 2.

Nadeshot absolutely went OFF on the state of Warzone 2 tonight after dealing with multiple dev error crashes during his nuke attempts today. 🤬pic.twitter.com/TyuFyGJOqW — ModernWarzone 2.0 (@ModernWarzone) November 29, 2022

Nadeshot states that the game made one billion dollars with this release and has made that every year before it, so they should at least fix the game before more players start going to other battle royale games.

The 50-second rant shows the frustration many players and content creators have experienced since the game was released. The Twitter thread is full of comments sharing their feelings and experiences with this annoying problem, proving that the streamer is far from wrong.

Many players have been complaining about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 since their respective launches, and even though the developers have fixed some annoying issues in both releases, many users are still disappointed about the current state of the game and believe that Infinity Ward is focused on delivering underwhelming skins and paid content instead of developing solutions for all the problems that many players have been dealing with since the games releases.

All players can do is wait for an official response or update that fixes all these stability issues hindering their experiences for a while now. Warzone 2 came out on November 16, and some players may be thinking about going to Warzone Caldera because of all these issues.

Warzone 2 developers have a lot of work to do until the community feels like the game is in a decent state and stops complaining about it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022