Naraka: Bladepoint is a Wuxia Inspired Battle Royale Coming this August

Naraka: Bladepoint is an upcoming battle royale heavily inspired by the Wuxia genre of martial arts films, and it’s coming this August. While battle royales are dime-a-dozen these days, I went hands on with the game’s test a while back and I gotta say, as someone who typically doesn’t enjoy the genre, I found Naraka: Bladepoint’s focus on intricate melee combat to be refreshing.

Naraka: Bladepoint comes out August 12th, will host an open beta next week.

Naraka: Bladepoint is coming out August 12th on PC via Steam and Epic. Naraka features highly customizable heroes, each with their own abilities that can shift the momentum in your favor during combat. A new hero, Yoto Hime, will make her debut when the game launches in August.

Additionally, a new melee weapon is coming to Naraka: the spear. While Naraka does feature ranged weapons, the melee combat is the true star of the show, and the spear appears poised to provide a snappy, long-distance melee option for players who prefer hit-and-run tactics.

The base game will cost $19.99, though there are Deluxe and Ultimate editions available for $34.99 and $49.99. You can see what’s in each following the link here. I’m a little concerned the buy-to-play model may harm and limit how many people ultimately pick it up, but I’d love to be proven wrong. It takes a special battle royale to hook me, and after the test in April came to a close I was left craving more time with the game.

You can check out Naraka: Bladepoint yourself during the open beta next week. It will run from June 16th to June 22nd. Afterwards, you’ll have to sit tight until the game’s August 12th launch date on PC via the Steam and Epic storefronts.