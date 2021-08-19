Game News

NBA 2K22: Highest Ranked Players Revealed

Are your favorites at the top of the lists?

August 18th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

NBA-2k22-1

2K revealed today, on the official Twitter profile of the NBA 2K franchise, the best-ranked players to take the court on the upcoming NBA 2k22, in two separate posts, featuring both the 10 highest rated NBA players and 5 highest ranked WNBA players to be present in the game.

According to the game’s developers, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry will be the game’s highest-rated NBA players, with a 96 overall rating. You can check out the 10 highest ranked NBA players below, courtesy of NBA2K’s official Twitter:

On the WNBA side, Breanna Stewart will be the game’s highest-rated WNBA player, with an overall rating of 95. You can check out the 5 highest ranked WNBA players below, courtesy of NBA2K on Twitter:

Apart from the new ratings, the game will feature updated graphics when compared to the previous titles, as well as improved gameplay, new game modes, and the debut of a new dynamic soundtrack. You can check out the official description of the title below, courtesy of the game’s product page on Steam:

”NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in your hands. PLAY NOW in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills as a powerful Executive in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Anyone, anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22.”

NBA 2K will be released on September 10, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
NBA 2K22 Brand New Approach To Soundtracks is Game Changing
2K is evolving NBA 2K22 in new ways, taking soundtracks to the next level. The game will feature hugely popular...
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 NBA 2K22 Preview – Both Next-Gen and Last-Gen Versions Are Being Treated Like Separate Games
NBA 2K is always one of the best selling video games every year and last year saw the release of...
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 NBA 2K22 Preview – Experience The City And MyCAREER Together Now
The NBA Finals have not even concluded quite yet for the current season and NBA 2K22 is already less than...
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K21 Next Generation Rumor: Leaked Image Shows NBA 2K22 Release Date And Legends Cover
A leaked image shown on Twitter may have revealed the official release date for NBA 2K22. The image also reveals...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy