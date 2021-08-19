NBA 2K22: Highest Ranked Players Revealed

2K revealed today, on the official Twitter profile of the NBA 2K franchise, the best-ranked players to take the court on the upcoming NBA 2k22, in two separate posts, featuring both the 10 highest rated NBA players and 5 highest ranked WNBA players to be present in the game.

According to the game’s developers, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry will be the game’s highest-rated NBA players, with a 96 overall rating. You can check out the 10 highest ranked NBA players below, courtesy of NBA2K’s official Twitter:

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐ Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

On the WNBA side, Breanna Stewart will be the game’s highest-rated WNBA player, with an overall rating of 95. You can check out the 5 highest ranked WNBA players below, courtesy of NBA2K on Twitter:

The top WNBA #2KRatings rn ⛹️‍♀️ Who will be ranked highest at the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/f1J8g0TJna — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Apart from the new ratings, the game will feature updated graphics when compared to the previous titles, as well as improved gameplay, new game modes, and the debut of a new dynamic soundtrack. You can check out the official description of the title below, courtesy of the game’s product page on Steam:

”NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in your hands. PLAY NOW in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills as a powerful Executive in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Anyone, anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22.”

NBA 2K will be released on September 10, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.