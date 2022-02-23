NBA 2K22 Update 1.10 Patch Notes: New Player Likenesses and Traveling Bug Fixes

Update 1.10 has arrived for NBA 2K22 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch is for both versions of NBA 2K22, so last-gen and next-gen players both have new updates to download. For next-gen players, this patch is version 1.014. This update is nearly identical for both versions of the game, but the next-gen specific patch has a few exclusive fixes related to the City. This patch weighs in at roughly 2 GB on next-gen systems and 24 GB on last-gen consoles. Here’s everything new with NBA 2K22 update 1.10.

NBA 2K22 Update 1.10 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Season 5 is coming this Friday, February 25th! Stay tuned for what’s new!

Dirk Nowitzki’s retired jersey has been added to the Mavericks arena

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them: New Scans: Bella Alarie Jose Alvarado Ariel Atkins Dalano Banton Sue Bird Kennedy Burke Liz Cambage Jordin Canada Devin Cannady Charli Collier Sophie Cunningham Freddie Gillespie Allisha Gray Chelsea Gray Reshanda Gray Brittney Griner Josh Hall Tianna Hawkins Tiffany Hayes Myisha Hines-Allen Natasha Howard Matthew Hurt Moriah Jefferson Jazmine Jones Jonquel Jones Jewell Loyd Ezi Magbegor Marina Mabrey Angel McCoughtry Aari McDonald Zeke Nnaji Leaonna Odom Arike Ogunbowale Michaela Onyenwere Ji-Su Park Kelsey Plum Epiphanny Prince Didi Richards Mercedes Russell Derrick Rose Satou Sabally Kylee Shook Destiny Slocum Breanna Stewart Kiah Stokes Shekinna Stricklen Diana Taurasi Mike Thibault Kayla Thornton Brianna Turner Trendon Watford Sami Whitcomb Elizabeth Williams Riquna Williams A’ja Wilson James Wiseman Jackie Young Shavonte Zellous General Updates: Willie Anderson Raja Bell Kym Hampton Awak Kuier Tom Meschery Pablo Prigioni Sheri Sam Danny Schayes Tony Smith Salim Stoudamire Hair Dynamic Updates Precious Achiuwa Jimmy Butler Bones Hyland Derrick Rose Ziaire Williams Tattoo Updates Tyasha Harris Shey Peddy Odyssey Sims Kia Vaughn Megan Walker Courtney Williams



GAMEPLAY

Fixed a bug with hesitation escapes that allowed ball handlers to travel across the court without properly dribbling the ball

Fixed an issue with Jeremy Lin’s signature size-up that was leading to dropped Pro Stick inputs

[Last-Gen] Improved performance when playing games in The Moat when in the Neighborhood

Improved performance when playing games in The Moat when in the Neighborhood [Last-Gen]Fixed a rare issue where some users reported loading into a MyCAREER game without baskets

CITY/PRO-AM/REC

[Next-Gen] Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

MyTEAM

Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on March 6th. Watch games live with 2KStreamcast during the Tournament!

Improved the visibility of the Holo effect on Heat Check cards

MyNBA/THE W

[Next-Gen] Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W [Next-Gen] Addressed an issue that could prevent 29 and 58 game seasons from continuing in MyNBA

Addressed an issue that could prevent 29 and 58 game seasons from continuing in MyNBA [Next-Gen] Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur in The W Online games when more than 3 players are involved

NBA 2K22 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.