New Apex Legends Board Game Has Fans Confused and Excited

Image: Glass Cannon Unplugged

Glass Cannon Unplugged, the makers of Frostpunk: The Board Game, are making an Apex Legends board game. Though Frostpunk is a successfully fun game, many Apex Legends fans are confused about the process and excited about the result.

Instead of EA publishing an Apex Legends board game, the third-party makers at Glass Cannon Unplugged are creating and publishing the game. EA and Respawn have no involvement with the board game other than giving the go-ahead to Glass Cannon Unplugged to make the board game.

On top of that, the board game is coming to Kickstarter. All of this combined is making many Apex Legends fans confused and disappointed in EA and Respawn for not helping with the advertising and/or publication. Regardless, many Apex Legends fans are excited about the Apex Legends board game.

The four playable characters available when the game first launches will be Bangalore, Gibraltar, Bloodhound, and Wraith. These are four of the main characters in Apex Legends (sorry Lifeline and Pathfinder). All of the miniatures are grey which means you’ll be able to paint them.

We know from the announcement trailer that Apex Legends: The Board Game will have seasonal releases which means many of the other 19 legends may come to the game. We know the board game is coming on May 17, 2023. For now, you can sign up to receive notifications on Kickstarter.

Of course, there are already plenty of hilarious jokes in the comment section of Reddit. Fans who love and hate Apex Legends are already jokingly projecting that the board game with have things like “roll 3 or higher for a successful third party” while others are mad about not being able to paint their favorite animated Epic skins.

Apex Legends players also joke about patch notes and balance issues in the board game, but obviously, Glass Cannon Unplugged with do their best to make Apex Legends: The Board Game as complete, fun, and replayable as possible.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023