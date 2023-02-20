All Apex Legends Character Hitbox Sizes in Season 16

Image: Respawn Entertainment

In Apex Legends Revelry, which is Season 16, there are 23 different legends who are all different hitbox sizes (as well as different ages). Hitboxes, for those who are unfamiliar, are the areas programmed on each legend where they can get hit. Since each legend is literally built different, here are all of the different hitboxes in Apex Legends Season 16.

All Hitbox Sizes in Apex Legends, Explained

Respawn rarely shares hitbox details with the public. Because of that, we don’t have any concrete information to share about each legends’ hitbox sizes.

While Respawn has shared each legends’ age, we don’t know their exact heights. Height, as well as width, of a legend is what determines their hitbox size.

Since we don’t know their hitboxes and we don’t know their measurements, the best we can do is speculate. When it comes to hitboxes, the general rule is that the smaller legends have smaller hitboxes and the bigger legends have bigger hitboxes.

Who Has the Smallest Hitbox in Apex Legends?

The legends with the smallest hitbox sizes are also the smallest legends. The two smallest legends are Wraith and Wattson, so their hitbox sizes are the smallest. Lifeline is a close third when it comes to smallest hitbox size.

Related: When Does Apex Legends Revelry End? Season 16 End Date Explained

Here are the legends we consider small ranked smallest to largest:

Wraith

Wattson

Lifeline

Octane

Catalyst

Who Has the Most Middle Hitbox in Apex Legends?

A lot of the legends that are neither large nor small land somewhere in the middle. Though it is hard to objectively say how big each legends’ hitbox size is, this is our best guess.

Here are the legends we consider medium ranked smallest to largest.

Ash

Horizon

Valkyrie

Mirage

Seer

Bangalore

Crypto

Mad Maggie

Rampart

Bloodhound

Fuse

Loba

Vantage

Who Has the Biggest Hitbox in Apex Legends?

Lastly, there are some legends that are bigger than the rest. The biggest legends in Apex Legends are Gibraltar and Newcastle.

Here are the legends we consider big ranked from smallest to largest:

Revenant

Pathfinder

Caustic

Gibraltar

Newcastle

This is roughly who has the largest and smallest hitboxes in Apex Legends Season 16. Of course, hitboxes can be changed slightly, but by and large, the hitboxes follow the outline of the actual character which is representative of their size.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023