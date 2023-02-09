All Legends Ages in Apex Legends, Explained

Recently, Respawn updated the ages of all the legends in Apex Legends. While they have a lot of tricks up their sleeve for Season 16: Revelry, including new classes and perks, one thing nobody saw coming was an update to the legends’ ages in Apex Legends.

All Apex Legends Ages, Explained

Age is but a number in life and in Apex Legends, but if you are curious to know how old the legends are, we have that information for you. Here are all of the legends’ ages in Apex Legends:

Bloodhound – 40

Bangalore – 40

Gibraltar – 32

Lifeline – 26

Pathfinder – 77

Wraith – 34

Caustic – 50

Mirage – 32

Octane – 26

Wattson – 24

Crypto – 24

Revenant – 44 as a human, 315 as a simulacrum

Loba – 36

Rampart – 23

Horizon – 39 on Earth, ±87 years because of her time in space.

Fuse – 55

Valkyrie – 31

Seer – 27

Ash – 46 as a human, 76 as a simulacrum

Mad Maggie – 56

Newcastle – 41

Vantage – 19

– 19 Catalyst – 30

The youngest legend so far in Apex Legends is Vantage and the oldest legend (technically) is Revenant, but the actual oldest is Pathfinder. The oldest human legend is Mad Maggie.

There are currently 23 legends in Apex Legends, and because we most likely aren’t getting a new legend in Season 16, that number will stay there (right at Rampart’s age) for a while longer.

Though ages are fun to know, what’s more fun is knowing how to play the new Date Night LTM. For more content like this as well as guides, be sure to check back in with us.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023