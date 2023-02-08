All Class Perks in Apex Legends, Ranked

The new class system in Apex Legends has officially been announced and that means that every legend will have a class-specific perk, similar to how Overwatch 2 works. All of the existing legends, and any new legends that might come in the future, will be sorted into these five classes and receive these Apex Legends class-specific perks.

All Assault Perks, Explained

The assault class has Bangalore, Ash, Fuse, Mad Maggie, and Revenant. The perks of the assault class are that they get more and better loot from red ammo bins and carry more ammo.

In red weapon bins, an assault class character can open a secret compartment that has four “smart loot” attachments that are all at least of Rare quality. One slot will always be optics. If nobody on your team has a weapon, you’ll receive a weapon with two attachments.

All Skirmisher Perks, Explained

Wraith, Valkyrie, Octane, Horizon, Mirage, and Pathfinder are the legends in the Skirmisher class. They specialize in mobility and escape. Also, for some reason, Care Packages?

Their specific perk is that they can see what is inside Care Packages as they drop or if they are on the ground. They can also see what the item is even if the enemy team took it already.

All Recon Perks, Explained

Recon is basically the same as it was. The class consists of Crypto, Seer, Vantage, and Bloodhound. As you might have expected, they can use Survey Beacons.

After scanning a Survey Beacon, instead of getting the next ring location, recon legends will see all of the enemies nearby for 30 seconds. However, the enemies will be alerted that they are revealed.

All Controller Perks, Explained

Controllers are the old defense legends, which include Rampart, Caustic, Wattson, and Catalyst. Controllers can use a new feature which is called the Ring Consoles.

As you may have expected from the name, Ring Consoles are new devices in the game that reveal the next ring location. Plain and simple.

All Support Perks, Explained

The Support class consists of Lifeline, Gibraltar, Loba, and Newcastle. Since they are team support, their perk revolves around banners.

Legends in the support class can craft ally banners from any crafting bin. It costs 30 Crafting Materials. This will craft all recoverable teammates.

Best Class and Perks in Apex Legends, Explained

Now that you know what all of the perks are in Apex Legends, here is the ranking:

Recon Controller Assault Support Skirmisher

With the recon class’s ability to see nearby enemies with Survey Beacons, they are easily the strongest legends in Apex Legends. Especially since gaining knowledge with the recon legends’ abilities is still the overall meta of the game.

Controllers have the next best perk set because knowing the next ring location is really important for survival. Positioning in Apex Legends is a huge part of the game, and controller legends can lock down the best positions.

Assault has a fairly good perk and will only get better as people learn to use it. Being able to acquire really good loot early is important in Apex Legends.

While the support class’s perk is good, crafting is really risky in Apex Legends as it paints a big target on your back. If you are able to pull it off, this is a good perk, but it isn’t as easy as scanning a Survey Beacon or Ring Console.

Lastly, the skirmisher perk is kind of pointless. Care Packages are rare in Apex Legends and, while they do have great weapons, are not really necessary to win. This class definitely feels like the oddball of the bunch.

Respawn has said that the classes themselves, the legends in each class, and the perks are all open to change as seasons progress and they learn more from people playing and commenting on their experience. So, whether you’re excited about the new perk and class system, keep in mind that Respawn will be monitoring it and will be balancing it as needed.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023