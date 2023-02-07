All Apex Legends New Classes Coming in Season 16

Though Apex Legends isn’t getting a new legend in Season 16 (maybe), Season 16 will bring in a new class system that will grant specific perks to each class which will work similarly to the classes in Overwatch 2. This is big news for Apex Legends that has the potential to really switch things up.

All Classes in Apex Legends, Explained

Season 16 will finally introduce Team Deathmatch as well as a new class system. The current classes in Apex Legends have been fairly arbitrary, not really contributing anything to the game.

Here to switch things up and hopefully revive a wounded game, the five classes in Apex Legends are Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support. Assault and Recon are fairly understandable, but the other three are brand new and interesting.

We also know that each class with have its own unique perk, but it hasn’t been revealed as to what the class perks are yet. Because of that, stay tuned for a class perk article soon.

What Class is Each Legend in Apex Legends?

We do know what legends will be slotted into what class. Here are all of the legends in Apex Legends in their designated new class:

Assault – Mad Maggie, Ash, Bangalore, Revenant, Fuse

– Mad Maggie, Ash, Bangalore, Revenant, Fuse Skirmisher – Valkyrie, Wraith, Mirage, Horizon, Octane, Pathfinder

– Valkyrie, Wraith, Mirage, Horizon, Octane, Pathfinder Recon – Crypto, Seer, Vantage, Bloodhound

– Crypto, Seer, Vantage, Bloodhound Controller – Catalyst, Rampart, Wattson, Caustic

– Catalyst, Rampart, Wattson, Caustic Support – Newcastle, Lifeline, Loba, Gibraltar

While most of these classes make sense, it will be interesting to see why those specific legends are in the Skirmisher class and what perk each class will receive. This new class structure will likely cause a big mix to the meta of Apex Legends going forward.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023