How to Level Up Weapons Quickly in Apex Legends

Image: Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts

The free-to-play Battle Royale game Apex Legends is getting a new weapon mastery system in the latest update on May 9th, 2023. This mastery system will allow players to level up their weapons and receive in-game rewards. Knowing how exactly this system works and how to level up fast is essential to get a leg up on the competition. Here is everything you need to know regarding the new weapon mastery system and tips on leveling your weapons up quickly!

The Quickest Way to Level Up Weapons in Apex Legends

The fastest way to increase your weapon level is to use the weapon you want to level up as much as possible in matches. The more you use that specific weapon and perform well — the quicker the level bar will rise. Every time a weapon levels up — the specific weapon will get improved stats such as better handling, accuracy, and much more!

At the beginning of season 17, every weapon will be at level 1 for the player. As the player continues to play through matches, the level will increase depending on how well the player performs with that weapon. The level will rise as the player deals damage to the enemy, gets kills, and performs other tasks associated with the weapon. I recommend focusing on one gun at a time to make the process as fast as possible.

Weapons Progression and Level Cap

The good news about this weapon mastery system is that the level will not reset at the end of the season but will continue — leaving players never to lose progress. Every 20 levels will grant the player a “trial,” another word for objective, where the player will receive a reward when it is completed. These rewards include weapon-specific mastery badges, legendary Apex Weapon Pack, and performance trackers. The maximum level for weapons is 100.

Apex Legends Season 17 has many significant updates and quality-of-life features. You can check out the full patch notes on the official EA website or our article about the latest Legend — Ballistic.

- This article was updated on May 8th, 2023