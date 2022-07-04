All Apex Legends Weapon Stats

We are halfway through Season 13 in Apex Legends and there are currently 28 guns to choose from. While every season sees a slight shift in how guns perform thanks to balancing and patch notes, these are the current weapon stats in Apex Legends. And though tier lists are subjective, we have a Season 13 weapon tier list that pairs nicely with this guide.
All Weapon Stats in Apex Legends
We will split up the weapons in Apex Legends by weapon type. Each table’s damage info is sorted by headshot damage, body damage, and leg damage. The mag size varies depending on the level of extended magazine you have and the reload speed is non-empty and empty speeds.
Apex Legends Weapon Stats – Assault Rifles
|Name
|Ammo
|Damage
|DPS
|RPM
|Mag Size
|Reload
|R-301 Carbine
|Light
|25/14/11
|190
|816
|18/20/25/28
|2.4s/3.2s
|Flatline
|Heavy
|32/18/14
|180
|600
|20/25/28/30
|2.4s/3.1s
|Havoc
|Energy
|32/18/14
|198
|672
|24/28/32/36
|3.2s/3.2s
|Hemlok
|Heavy
|35/20/15
|214
|643
|18/24/27/30
|2.4s/2.85s
In Season 13, the best weapons in the game are still the R-301 and the Flatline. The Hemlok and the Havoc are still incredible weapons that, once mastered, can absolutely shred enemies, but they take more practice and mastery than the R-301 and the Flatline. Especially with the Hemlok, if you can land consistent headshots, you’ll be taking out enemies very quickly.
Apex Legends Weapon Stats – SMGs
|Name
|Ammo
|Damage
|DPS
|RPM
|Mag Size
|Reload
|Volt
|Unique
|26/17/14
|204
|720
|28
|1.6s/2.25s
|CAR
|Light/Heavy
|20/13/10
|202
|930
|20/22/24/27
|1.7s/2.13s
|R-99
|Light
|17/11/9
|198
|1,080
|20/22/24/27
|1.8s/2.45s
|Prowler
|Heavy
|23/15/12
|171
|685
|20/25/30/35
|2.0s/2.6s
|Alternator
|Light
|24/16/13
|160
|600
|19/22/25/27
|1.9s/2.23s
Especially with it being only in the Care Package this season, the Volt is the best SMG. Close runner-ups are the CAR and the R-99. The CAR is excellent because it can hold both heavy and light ammo which makes it great if you ever want to swap for a different weapon in the late game. The Prowler and the Alternator are both good guns, but if you are going with an SMG, they aren’t as successful as the three aforementioned powerhouses.
Apex Legends Weapon Stats – LMGs
|Name
|Ammo
|Damage
|DPS
|RPM
|Mag Size
|Reload
|Spitfire
|Heavy
|27/18/15
|162
|540
|55
|3.4s/3.8s
|Rampage
|Heavy
|46/26/22
|130
|300
|28/32/34/40
|3.1s/3.4s
|L-Star
|Energy
|26/17/14
|170
|600
|~23/~25/~27/~29
|3.6s
|Devotion
|Energy
|23/15/13
|225
|900
|36/40/44/48
|3.2s/3.8s
The Spitfire is dominating the LMG game. The Rampage comes in second place for us since it does incredible damage and can fire faster with a thermite grenade. The L-Star and the Devotion aren’t too good this season and will hopefully receive some sort of buff to make them viable.
Apex Legends Weapon Stats – Marksman
|Name
|Ammo
|Damage
|DPS
|RPM
|Mag Size
|Reload
|G7 Scout
|Unique
|63/36/27
|144
|240
|20
|2.4s/3.0s
|Bocek Bow
|Arrows
|105/60/54
|69
|69
|N/A
|N/A
|Triple Take
|Energy
|126/63/58
|82
|78
|6/7/8/9
|2.6s/3.4s
|30-30 Repeater
|Heavy
|74/42/36
|98
|140
|6/8/10/12
|0.6s/bullet
Though the G7 Scout is in the Care Package, it isn’t too great of a weapon. There are snipers that do a better job and more reliable single-shot weapons too. The best marksman weapon in our opinion is the Triple Take. It is extremely easy to use and get shots with and does a devastating amount of headshot damage. The Bocek Bow is decent and the 30-30 Repeater is sort of a sleeper weapon that can be great in the right hands.
Apex Legends Weapon Stats – Snipers
|Name
|Ammo
|Damage
|DPS
|RPM
|Mag Size
|Reload
|Kraber
|Unique
|280/140/112
|84
|36
|4
|3.2s/4.3s
|Charge Rifle
|Sniper
|56/45/45 (+45)
|23 (+23)
|30
|8
|3.6s/3.6s
|Longbow
|Sniper
|118/55/44
|71.5
|78
|6/8/10/12
|2.66s/3.66s
|Sentinel
|Sniper
|140/70/63
|40
|37.5
|4/5/6/7
|2.5s/3.6s
The Kraber is, without a doubt, the best sniper in the game. It has been that way for a long time as it remains in the Care Package. The Charge Rifle is great for poking enemies and leveling up your EVO shield. The Sentinel and the Longbow are both great options as well.
Apex Legends Weapon Stats – Shotguns
|Name
|Ammo
|Damage
|DPS
|RPM
|Mag Size
|Reload
|Mastiff
|Unique
|140/112/112
|134.4
|72
|4
|1.03s/1.7s
|Peacekeeper
|Shotgun
|129/99/99
|96
|58
|5
|2.5s/3.5s
|Mozambique
|Shotgun
|69/45/45
|135
|180
|6
|2.1s/2.6s
|EVA-8
|Shotgun
|99/63/63
|126
|120
|8
|2.75s/3.0s
Though the Mastiff is buffed since it is in the Care Package, our go-to shotgun is the Peacekeeper. The EVA-8 is in second place and the Mozambique is last. If you can help it, get yourself a Peacekeeper, trust us.
Apex Legends Weapon Stats – Pistols
|Name
|Ammo
|Damage
|DPS
|RPM
|Mag Size
|Reload
|Wingman
|Heavy
|97/45/41
|117
|156
|6/7/8/9
|2.1s/2.1s
|RE-45
|Light
|18/12/11
|150
|750
|16/19/22/25
|1.5s/1.95s
|P2020
|Light
|27/18/16
|126
|420
|14/16/18/21
|1.25s/1.25s
The Wingman remains OG Apex Legends players’ favorite pistol. The RE-45 is a decent pistol when starting the game, but if you can help it, avoid the P2020. Though it isn’t completely useless, it isn’t as viable as the other weapons.
If you’re interested in other Apex Legends guides, check out our site. We cover the best legends by season and much more.
Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.