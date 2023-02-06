Apex Legends is Finally Getting Team Deathmatch

One of the most highly requested modes in Apex Legends is Team Deathmatch, and the good news is that we are finally getting it in Season 16. After the big news that Apex Legends mobile is getting sunset, one of the highly coveted modes in that game is finally transitioning over to the main Apex Legends game. Here is everything we know about Team Deathmatch coming to Apex Legends.

Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends Season 16

Since EA has shut down a fan-favorite community-run mod, many people have been losing steam with Apex Legends because of Respawn and EA’s treatment of the community. However, with Respawn finally putting Team Deathmatch into the game, many fans and new players might come back.

The rumors so far are that a new playlist called “Mixtape” will come to the game. This “Mixtape” playlist will cycle through different game modes including Team Deathmatch and Control. This will help control the flow of matchmaking for too many game modes.

When Apex Legends Season 16 starts, we will likely get Team Deathmatch for the first three weeks. After that, we could get Control or a different LTM. Also, it is rumored that we might be losing Arenas.

Apex Legends Team Deathmatch Rules

Team Deathmatch will be 6v6. The first team to get 30 kills wins the round. If a team wins two rounds, they win the match. Also, loadouts will be selected just like they are in Control.

Apex Legends Team Deathmatch Maps

The potential Team Deathmatch maps in Apex Legends have been rumored to be Skulltown, Party Crasher, and Habitat 4. We will keep you updated if that changes or gets updated.

We are genuinely excited to have Team Deathmatch finally come to Apex Legends and can’t wait to try the new mode out for ourselves. Hopefully, this is the first of many surprises coming in Season 16.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023