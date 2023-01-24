Apex Legends Bloodhound Guide: 10 Tips to Master Bloodhound

Bloodhound is one of the original six legends in Apex Legends. Needless to say, he has been around a long time. And since he is consistently one of the best legends in the game, Bloodhound is a great legend to learn how to play. It’s never a bad time to learn how to play Bloodhound in Apex Legends.

Tips to Master Bloodhound in Apex Legends

Whether you are a new or returning player, Bloodhound is a great legend to master and main. His passive ability, Tracker, allows him to see tracks left behind by foes. His Eye of the Allfather tactical ability briefly reveals hidden enemies and traps, even through walls, that are directly in front of you. Beast of the Hunt is Bloodhound’s ultimate and it allows him to move faster while turning the world to grayscale. It then highlights enemies in red.

To master Bloodhound, you need to master how to use his abilities. You also need to make sure you’re communicating with your team. Here are the best tips to master Bloodhound in Apex Legends.

Don’t Ignore Bloodhound’s Passive

While Bloodhound’s tactical and ultimate are extremely strong and useful, his Tracker passive should not be ignored. If you see clues that enemies have been where you are, you can follow the trail of clues to ambush them. This can lead to getting more kills and wins in Apex Legends.

Ping Enemy Tracks

While you are looking for clues using the Tracker passive, make sure to ping the clues you find. By doing this, you’ll let your team know that people have been where you are now and it will make everyone alert or regroup on you. The more communication you have with Bloodhound, the better.

Coordinate With Your Team

Speaking of communication, since Bloodhound is one of the best legends for scouting enemy information, you’ll want to either use the ping system or use a mic to maintain good communication with your squad. If you fail to communicate your findings with your team, you won’t work together effectively which will lead to more lost games.

Bloodhound’s Tactical Only Scans What Lies Ahead

This tip is just a reminder, but it is important. Remember that Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather tactical only scans what is ahead of him, so you won’t be able to get information on people that are behind you. Though the tactical radar emits as a big bubble, you’ll only get information on what is ahead of you. Remember this when you are attempting to scan enemy players.

Use Bloodhound’s Tactical Sparingly

Though it depends on how aggressive or stealthy you want to play, a good tip for Bloodhound is to use his tactical sparingly. The reason you don’t want to pop off Bloodhound’s tactical the second it is available is because when you use Bloodhound’s tactical, it emits a radar bubble that is essentially a beacon for enemy squads.

If you are in the middle of a fight, use the tactical as much as possible. If you and your squad are not discovered yet, you might want to use Bloodhound’s tactical sparingly.

Don’t Be Afraid to Use Bloodhound’s Tactical

That being said, you shouldn’t be afraid to use Bloodhound’s tactical. You should know to use Bloodhound’s tactical as much as possible when fighting, but when you are looking for enemy squads or are curious if a squad has run away, use Eye of the Allfather. Bloodhound’s tactical is one of the best ways to gain information in the game, so be sure to use it when you want to know if enemies are around.

Use Bloodhound’s Tactical Before You Push

A perfect way to use Bloodhound’s tactical is right before you push in on enemies. If you take a second or two to scan the area ahead of you where the enemies are, then you and your teammates will have a lot of precise information on where the enemies are. This information will give you the edge you need to win fights.

Use Bloodhound’s Tactical to Help Your Teammates

If your teammates have discovered trouble (or the trouble has found them), then be sure to use your tactical to help them out. If you are separated from your squad in any way, using your tactical to scan the enemies they are fighting will greatly help your teammates stay alive.

Use Bloodhound’s Ultimate Before Entering Combat

Since Bloodhound’s ultimate, Beast of the Hunt, is timed, you’ll want to use it before you get into combat. Though this may seem like a waste of time, if you use Beast of the Hunt mid-fight, it may be too late. By using it right before a fight, you’ll have the upper hand to swiftly eliminate all of the opponents.

Use Bloodhound’s Ultimate in Long-Range Fights

Though Bloodhound’s ultimate is great for close-quarter combat, don’t forget that it can be useful during long-range fights as well. Since Beast of the Hunt highlights enemies, you’ll be able to snipe your foes with ease with the ultimate active. You can also use Beast of the Hunt right before you use a redeploy balloon to see if any red-dotted enemies are around.

Hopefully, this Apex Legends Bloodhound guide was helpful. Now that you know how to play Bloodhound in Apex Legends, you can look into creating a private match and practicing these newly learned skills.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

