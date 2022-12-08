Apex Legends Character Tier List (Season 15): The Best Legends, Ranked

A new season of Apex Legends means it’s time for a new character tier list. Of course, Catalyst is the newest legend to come to the game, but who else is at the top of their game in Season 15 of Apex Legends? Here is your helpful character tier list for Season 15 Apex Legends.

In this list, we won’t be breaking down who got buffed and who got nerfs. For that, check out our Patch Notes summary. Also, if you’re interested in what weapons are the best in Season 15, we’ve got you covered. Also, just because a certain legend is at a certain tier doesn’t mean they aren’t fun or viable– every legend is fun and good in Apex Legends.

Character Tier List in Apex Legends Season 15

S Tier

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Seer

Horizon

Starting off in S Tier are Bloodhound and Gibraltar. These two legends didn’t receive any buffs or nerfs for Season 15 ad their abilities are must-haves for high competitive play. They each offer so much to a team and individual play and none of the other legends have been able to dethrone them yet.

Seer and Horizon are also on the S Tier list for Apex Legend Season 15 because their abilities are so strong and powerful. Seer’s ability to gather information on enemies, stop healing and revives, and get free, silent scans because of his passive is extremely powerful. Horizon has the best mobility in the game right now and can almost always dominate a fight.

A Tier

Caustic

Newcastle

Valkyrie

Octane

Ash

Catalyst

Wraith

In A Tier, regardless of nerfs, Caustic is a very useful legend and possibly the best defensive legend, besides Gibby, in the game. Newcastle is great for aggressive legends who want to support their team with useful defensive abilities. Next is Valkyrie for her exceptional jetpack passive that did get a nerf and her extremely useful ultimate that allows your full team to relocate.

Octane and Ash have been close runner-ups as they both have incredibly aggressive and successful kits. Catalyst is the new legend and her abilities are fun and unique, but not as strong as other defensive legends. While controversial, Wraith is in A Tier because she is slowly getting outshined and outmatched by newer legends.

B Tier

Pathfinder

Bangalore

Vantage

Rampart

Lifeline

Loba

In B Tier, Pathfinder is stuck where he is because of his passive that desperately needs a rework as well as other more functional mobility legends outperforming him. Bangalore is next because her ultimate isn’t easily avoided in the big new maps. While Vantage is a lot of fun to play, her sniper ultimate and passive aren’t that powerful but her tactical is extremely useful.

Rampart is in the middle of the pack because her abilities are very strong but usually only good in and around buildings. Loba‘s abilities are very useful to new players and for hogging end-game ammo but her tactical and passive are just okay. And lastly, we have Lifeline who arguably needs the most work out of everybody on the list. That being said, she is still useful.

C Tier

Fuse

Wattson

Mad Maggie

Crypto

In the C Tier, we have legends that are still good but are outperformed and have some awkward abilities. Fuse is great to farm free damage against defensive legends like Newcastle and Rampart, but his ultimate is very situational and clunky.

Wattson has some incredible abilities but takes a bit too much time to set up defenses in this fast-paced game. And Mad Maggie, although still fun, has a clunky ultimate and okay abilities. Crypto is last because, while he did receive a small, must-needed buff, his abilities separate him from the team, and will most likely end up losing him and his team the match.

D Tier

Mirage

Revenant

Lastly, in D Tier, we have Revenant and Mirage. Revenant is a scary legend to go up against, but he takes too much team coordination to be good. Plus, he attracts third parties. Mirage is the worst legend on the list simply because his abilities are easy to spot, but he remains one of the best healers in the game.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022