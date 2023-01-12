Does Apex Legends Have Proximity Chat?

Apex Legends always has a lot going on for players and whether you are someone who plays on a PC or console, or instead are a mobile player who is wondering about all the maps that are on those devices, then you may have wondered at one point or another if there is proximity voice chat within the game. This type of voice chat means that you would be able to hear enemy players speaking through voice chat as you got closer to them. This article will inform you if Apex Legends has proximity voice chat.

Proximity Chat Availability in Apex Legends

Unfortunately, proximity voice chat is not available as of yet within Apex Legends. This does not mean that it will never make its way to the game but for the time being, it does not exist in the experience. For the time being, if you want to voice chat with others, you’ll have to do so through the regular team format way of speaking.

After the success of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s proximity voice chat feature, it wouldn’t be a surprise to suddenly see an implementation of the voice chat feature for Apex Legends sometime in the future. It would likely be an exciting prospect for many players but ultimately, some players also may not like the addition of a proximity voice chat. With an option to turn it off though this would probably be rectified.

Why Is There No Proximity Voice Chat in Apex Legends?

Of course, because there is no proximity voice chat within the game, many may be wondering why that is. The answer to that is simply because Respawn Entertainment has decided not to include it as of yet and likely may not have had any plans for doing so. However, if they did at any point then it is probably down to a factor of having to prioritize the most important features of development for the experience.

It takes a lot of planning and time to think about what would be best to go into a game at any given moment, especially for a live-service game — there are a lot of moving parts so other features may have taken priority. People have still been looking for other highly requested features to arrive to the game along with proximity voice chat.

Apex Legends is available at this very moment on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023