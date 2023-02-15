Is Revenant Going to Be Reworked in Apex Legends? Full Leak Explained

Apex Legends has players who will always be keeping a close eye on the community’s current events and some have spotted information of a Revenant rework. However, this has been through leaked details circulating around the internet through a particular source. While some are likely busy doing their best to choose the most effective classes, others will be reading into these leaks with the utmost attention to detail. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Revenant rework leak.

Revenant Rework Leak — Is It Happening?

Firstly, it should be noted that this leak has been brought to the surface by a well-known Apex Legends content creator by the name of Thordansmash on Twitter and YouTube. They had created a video that went into detail about information received from the source they had about ‘Revenant Reborn’ which could be on the way to the game. Thordan’s source claimed by way of messages during the video that this new “unique Revenant” would have an ultimate that would bring the opponent hit by it into a one-on-one fight in the void. Within the video, it was noted that a general prediction of arrival would be around seasons 19 to 20.

Revenant Reborn…. — GG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) February 11, 2023

As with any leak, it is best to take it with a grain of salt until there is any official confirmation. There have been many a time when leaks haven’t turned out to be fully true. Although there are rumors pooling and bubbling up at the surface, it doesn’t mean that developers are actually actively working on the features that have been leaked. For the time being, we do not know if the Revenant rework/new Legend entirely will actually be happening.

Would a Revenant Rework Be Beneficial?

A major question that players may be wondering is if a Revenant rework would actually be beneficial and the answer to that is yes. The community has made mention of buffs that could be implemented into the game for Revenant and not just that but Revenant players who ‘main’ the character sometimes will ask for buffs to be added. Revenant can still be a great Legend to utilize when you learn the key strategies effectively.

Apex Legends is available at this very moment on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023