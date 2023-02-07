Apex Legends Season 16 Won’t Have a New Legend, Respawn Confirms

In a recent exclusive interview that Dexerto had with Respawn developers, it was revealed that Apex Legends Season 16 won’t come with a new legend. There were other announcements like how Respawn is focusing on improving the overall health of the game and not “nothing is off the table,” but the fact that Apex Legends Season 16 will not get a new legend is a shock.

Will Apex Legends Season 16 Have a New Legend?

Regardless of the Ballistic rumors, Deserto confirmed that Apex Legends Season 16 won’t get a new legend. It has been rumored for a while that Season 16 would be a health check season that Respawn would use to fix many of the ongoing issues with Apex Legends.

While this is now confirmed to be true, we aren’t sure how Respawn will change up their game to improve it overall. As we patiently wait for patch notes, there is something in the Dexerto article that seemed to hint at something else.

Will Faze or Rhapsody Come to Apex Legends?

While they confirmed that Season 16 won’t get a new legend, Dexerto also said that “there will be a new legend next season.” As cryptic as this single sentence is, with the cancellation of Apex Legends Mobile, it is more than likely that Season 16 will get Faze or Rhapsody from the mobile game.

Faze and Rhapsody are both legends that were only introduced to Apex Legends Mobile. They are brilliantly designed and have been characters many fans have wanted ported over into the main game. Because Faze and Rhapsody aren’t technically new legends, our guess is that one or both of them will get introduced into the main game in Season 16.

Because we are getting a new season that will likely focus on improving the overall experience of Apex Legends, it is good to know that Respawn is finally giving us Team Deathmatch. While there are still numerous highly and frequently requested features still missing from the game, the news that Respawn will focus on improving their game is the sliver of hope Apex Legends needed.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023