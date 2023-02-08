Apex Legends Date Night Event: Release Date, LTM Explained, and More

A new LTM called Date Night is live now in Apex Legends and it is the chance for players to ask each other to the dance. This annual LTM comes around every February to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Here’s everything you need to know about Date Night in Apex Legends.

How to Play Date Night in Apex Legends

Though there are going to be new classes coming in Season 16, you can enjoy the Date Night LTM in Apex Legends right now. The Date Night LTM will end on February 14, just in time for you to take your actual Valentine out for the day, and it will be replaced by the new Team Deathmatch mode.

Apex Legends Date Night LTM, Explained

The Date Night LTM is unique because it features a game of duos playing through a standard Battle Royale game mode. However, all healing items, including shields and syringes, will also heal your teammate if they are close to the one healing.

There is also a unique weapon called the Heart Stealer. It is a Bocek bow, but when you deal damage to an opponent, your nearby ally will get healed for the amount of damage dealt.

And that is all there is to Date Night in Apex Legends. There are, of course, a few Valentine-esque cosmetics available to get during this time. Namely, Loba, Valkyrie, and Bangalore have skins on offer.

Season 16 is looking to bring in a lot of new changes, including new perks for each class. Whether you are excited about the new changes or bummed that we might not be getting a new legend, you can play Date Night now and enjoy all of the other LTMs coming soon.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023