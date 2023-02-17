When Does Apex Legends Revelry End? Season 16 End Date Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Apex Legends Revelry is an odd season that many people are already ready to see come to a close. While there are new class perks and the Team Deathmatch mode, many are left feeling underwhelmed by the new season. For that reason, here is when we can expect Apex Legends Season 16 to end and Season 17 to begin.

When Does Apex Legends Season 17 Begin?

Normally, Apex Legends seasons last around three months. It is common to expect a standard Apex Legends season to last three months before getting another one. However, Revelry isn’t a normal Apex Legends season.

At the time of writing this, Apex Legends Season 16 ends in 80 days. That means that Apex Legends Revelry will end on May 8, 2023. Directly after Revelry ends, Season 17 will begin.

While Revelry doesn’t bring in a new legend and it focuses on improving the overall game, the runtime for Season 16 is pretty much the same as any other season. If you were hoping that Apex Legends Season 16 was going to be a bit shorter, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

You can check how many days are left in Apex Legends Revelry by looking at the top left corner of your screen when you are on the main home page. Whether you’re counting down the days until Season 17 or wanting to enjoy Revelry as long as possible, that’s the best way to see how many days are life.

Apex Legends Revelry will continue to throw events like the Anniversary Collection Event just like every other season. We don’t know all of the events we are getting yet, but be sure to check back in for the latest when new news arrives.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023