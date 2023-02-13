Apex Legends 2023 Anniversary Collection Event: Reward Tracker and Skins

Apex Legends Revelry is releasing soon and it overlaps with the Anniversary Collection Event. To celebrate four years of Apex Legends, there is a community-created reward tracker filled with 24 event-limited rewards.

Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Collection Event Reward Tracker

The Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event goes live at the same time and date as Revelry. The event-specific reward tracker is live until the end of February, so make sure to drop into Team Deathmatch and complete your challenges.

As you can see, the reward tracker has 14 visible rewards, 100 Crafting Metals, five Apex Packs, and four badges. Along with banners, stickers, and holosprays, you’ll get Epic Fuse, Wattson, Car SMG, and Wingman skins.

The reward tracker has 5,000 points, and to get points, you need to complete specific challenges. You’ll see what challenges you need to complete as they will be on the right side of the home screen. Remember that you can only earn up to 1,600 points a day.

As you earn points and unlock your rewards, you’ll want to make progress toward unlocking the four unique badges. The ways to unlock them are all different and specific.

Apex Legends Anniversary Legendary Squad Set Skins

Also available during the Anniversary Collection Event is four different Legendary squad set skins. All four Legendary squad set skins are available to get through buying and opening event-specific Apex Packs.

The Cosmic Protector bundle, which includes skins for Newcastle, Bangalore, and Wraith, and the Freestyle bundle, which includes skins for Lifeline, Gibraltar, and Pathfinder, are available in the store for 5,000 and 2,500 Apex Coins respectfully.

Hopefully, you can launch into this event and enjoy using the Nemesis to grind through the reward tracker and get the Legendary squad set skins you want.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023