When Does Apex Legends Season 16 Start? Time, Release Date, and Rewards

A new season of Apex Legends is coming and it is called Revelry. Season 16 will focus on bringing new game modes, guns, balances, and quality-of-life improvements to the game. If you’re excited to hop into Revelry and start demolishing with the Nemesis, here’s when you can start.

Apex Legends Revelry Release Date

Apex Legends Revelry starts on February 14, 2023, which is Valentine’s Day. On this day, you can treat your Valentine to a win in Team Deathmatch. How romantic.

Season 16 is said to be a shorter one, so expect Revelry to run for around 60 days. If that’s the case, then Apex Legends Revelry will end around the beginning of April.

Apex Legends Revelry Release Time

The exact time that the new season goes live is 10am PT. The servers will go down a few hours before they come up with the new season, so expect some downtime.

While you’re waiting during the downtime, you can check out the new Revelry Battle Pass and speculate that we are getting Rhapsody.

Apex Legends Revelry Rewards

There are brand new classes each with its own set of unique perks in Season 16, but there are also plenty of rewards you’ll want to get.

The 2023 Anniversary Collection Event launches the same day Revelry does which means there are going to be several unique legend skin packs in the in-game shop. There will also be a free reward track to progress on as well as Twitch Drops.

Keep your eyes peeled for more rewards and goodies throughout Revelry, but just know that we likely aren’t getting a new legend.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023