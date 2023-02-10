The Apex Legends Revelry Battle Pass Theme Really Feels Like We Are Getting Rhapsody

Though it was revealed in a recent interview that Respawn won’t include Ballistic or any other new legend in Apex Legends Revelry, the new Battle Pass Overview trailer points every neon-lit arrow to Rhapsody coming to the main game very soon.

Ever since the news that Apex Legends Mobile is being sunset came out, Apex Legends fans have been speculating that Respawn will bring over the two mobile-specific legends, Faze and Rhapsody, to the main Apex Legends game. They brought over Team Deathmatch, so it’s not too far of a stretch to think that Rhapsody could be coming to Apex Legends in Season 16.

Is Rhapsody Coming to Apex Legends Season 16?

If you don’t know, Rhapsody’s abilities revolve around sound and lights, just like the Battle Pass skins. Just one look at the legendary skins for Valkyrie and Crypto and you’ll immediately see the connection to Rhapsody. The neon greens, pinks, and purples, the DJ music vibes!? The only reason these Battle Pass skins, which don’t just end with Crypto and Valkyrie, are the way they are in Season 16 is to promote Rhapsody.

In the aforementioned Respawn interview, it was hinted that Season 16 won’t get any new legends, but a legend will come to the game during Revelry. Since Rhapsody isn’t technically a new legend, all the pieces to the puzzle fit together. In our opinion, Rhapsody will be shadow-dropped into Apex Legends at some point during Revelry.

Though Respawn kept a tight seal on the new legend classes and perks, they might have revealed too much of their hand with this Battle Pass. No official news about Rhapsody, Faze, or any other legend coming to Apex Legends Season 16 has been announced by Respawn, so for now, there is still a chance.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023