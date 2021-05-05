Apex Legends: How to Check Server Status

Season 9 is finally live in Apex Legends, going strong, however the game’s server status is far from doing ok. From the moment the new season kicked in, there are thousands of players complaining they are not able to log into the game, or keep having errors during the matchmaking process and more. While the team has been fairly active for the past 24 hours to keep the service as stable as possible, hiccups still occur and the Apex Legend’s server is still struggling. Below, you will find how to check the server status for yourself, and clarify if there is something wrong or not from your end.

How to check server status in Apex Legends

Your best bet for knowing right away if the game is up and running, is either taking a look at the company’s social media, like Twitter and the likes, or visiting this page right here. Respawn Entertainment has been providing updates in regards to the game’s condition very regularly, and they keep everyone up to date with what is happening and what measures they take to tackle any server issues the keep having.

By clicking on the link for the Apex Legends Status page provided above, you will be able to instantly see which server is working and which is not, for the game. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the server seems to be having some major malfunctions again, with connection issues and more. A message outlined by a red box will be displayed at your screen the moment you click on the page, if that’s the case. Any option that has the “DOWN” indicator, means that the service is offline and doesn’t work. For everything with a “RUNNING” label, things should work as usual. Additionally, the “OVERLOADED” message means that there could possibly be major connection issues on that server, like heavy lag spikes, delays and possible disconnections from the server, due to how many people are logged in at the same time. In any case, if that’s the current status, rest assured that the team behind the game as already in the know and is working non-stop to fix everything and keep server status as optimized as possible.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.