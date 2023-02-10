Apex Legends Nemesis Energy AR is Releasing Broken to Compete With the R-301 and Flatline

Nemesis is the highly anticipated and expected energy AR coming to Apex Legends in Season 16. And though it hasn’t been explicitly stated, Respawn plans on releasing Nemesis in a very powerful state so that it can compete with the R-301 and the Flatline.

Apex Legends Nemesis, Explained

For many seasons now, the R-301 and the Flatline have unquestionably been two of the best guns in Apex Legends. Their accuracy, ease of use, fire rate, damage, and range are what make both the R-301 and the Flatline so coveted. Since the R-301 is light ammo and the Flatline is heavy, the Nemesis will be a new energy assault rifle that competes with the two.

As we can see in the new Revelry gameplay trailer, the Nemesis is a four-shot burst AR that looks to have almost no recoil. Recoil is arguably the issue most energy weapons have, so to see Nemesis get released with pin-point accuracy is reason enough to fear it. Nemesis will release alongside new classes and new perks which will make Season 16 a lot more interesting.

To our knowledge, Respawn has never admitted to releasing a broken gun or legend, but we know they do that all the time. Especially when it is new or receiving an Heirloom soon, Respawn often makes a particular legend or weapon extra powerful so people use it and think it is fun.

The Nemesis energy AR is expected to absolutely dominate the meta in Apex Legends Revelry. Though a new legend isn’t planned to release in Season 16, Nemesis will switch up the gun meta of Apex Legends.

Whether you use it in Team Deathmatch or in Battle Royale, Nemesis is the weapon you’ll want to search for. when the season goes live, Respawn will measure the community response and weapon data of Nemesis to make the necessary adjustments.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023