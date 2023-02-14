Team Deathmatch is finally here in Apex Legends and that means you’ll likely want to know who the best legends are for the game mode. Apex Legends Revelry has a lot of legend changes what with the new class perks as well as the patch notes. Here are the best legends to take into Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends.

Best Legends for Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends

In Season 16, there are a lot of really great legends, 23 to be exact. Though there are some legends that have an objective edge over others, every legend can be good and even “the best” if you like to play them and find success with them.

Controllers can be really great legends to take into Team Deathmatch. If you use Caustic’s gas traps in a map with closed buildings, you can dominate the match. The same can be said with Rampart, Catalyst, and Wattson’s abilities. Use a Controller if there are buildings to secure.

Mobility legends like Octane, Horizon, and Pathfinder are always great options. The map in Team Deathmatch is smaller, so zipping around to get the best position or angle on your enemy can be really great.

While Recon legends are always good no matter what, they aren’t particularly better here in Team Deathmatch than they are in Battle Royale. That said, Recon legends like Bloodhound and Seer are good in Team Deathmatch.

Assault and Support legends are also good picks. The best in these categories could be Gibraltar because of his bubble shield, Revenant because of his death totem capabilities, and Mad Maggie because of her drill.

The legends that aren’t that good in Team Deathmatch are Crypto and Vantage. These two legends do well when there is space to fight and time to set up a carefully calculated kill. That said, they can both be used well in Team Deathmatch, it’s just their kits aren’t tailored to Team Deathmatch as well as others.

Lifeline is also bad in Team Deathmatch because teammates will die and respawn as part of the game mode. Plus, here care package isn’t extremely useful here.

Best Team Compositions for Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends

Now that you know who the best legends are for Team Deathmatch, what are the best team compositions? A legend is only as good as their team, and Team Deathmatch is a 6v6 game mode.

For starters, having at least one Recon legend on your team is necessary to learn enemy positions and stay one step ahead.

Unless the map has no buildings or places with cover, having at least one Controller is a really good idea. They can lock down an area in which you can continue to rack up kills.

Lastly, you can really go with an Assault legend, Skirmisher legend, or Support legend. Having a Newcastle or Gibraltar could be really good, having a Wraith or Horizon could be really good, and having a Revenant or Fuse could be really good.

There are a lot of options when it comes to team compositions for Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends. The important thing to remember is that you should pick the legend you’re most comfortable with and you know can score your team kills.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.