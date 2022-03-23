New Fortnite Dr. Strange Dialogue Hints at Wanda and Vision Skins

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 started a couple of days ago, but its implementation did not happen flawlessly as many players expected. A lot of problems came with Season 2, and tons of players were being affected by this. Luckily all these issues were fixed relatively quickly, so players were able to enjoy the game as intended.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 came with a lot of changes and additions, mixing up the gameplay and the game’s meta. Season 2 came with an unexpected change regarding one of the game’s mechanics, players will not be able to use the building mechanic. Removing one of the core mechanics of the game, the building mechanic is one of the mechanics that makes the game stand out from the other Battle Royale titles. This change is going to stir up the gameplay and flow of the next matches.

Today, a Twitter account called ShiinaBR revealed an exciting discovery regarding the new skins available with the coming of the new season. This content addition came with a Dr. Strange skin, allowing players to go in their next matches as one of the most famous Drs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It turns out that if you play as Dr. Strange and talk to the Metal Team Leader NPC, she will ask you to tell her again about his “Synthezoid” friend, referring to Vision.

This is certainly a hint to a possible Vision and Wanda skins in the next updates, which would be a perfect collaboration for the upcoming Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film that premieres on May 6. Spider-Man: No Way Home received a collaboration with Fortnite that added Tom Holland and Zendaya to the game despite Spider-Man already being in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, so we could see an MCU Dr. Strange skin as well in May.

Fans of Marvel movies are going to enjoy these skins, so do not be surprised if you see a couple of them in your next matches. These skins are not the only things you can unlock in this new season. The Battle Pass is available for 950 VBucks or around $10; you also can unlock some sprays, gliders, loading screens, and a pickaxe matching each character.

Players will be able to get this current Battle Pass until June 3rd. All in all, this update is going to mix things up a bit. Veterans of the game are going to have to adapt to the missing building mechanic, which is gone for the time being. Being one of the fundamentals mechanics of the game, this will be a major change in the game’s matches.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.