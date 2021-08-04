New Gears 5 Achievements Introduce “Seriously 5.0 – Chapter 2”

The Operation 8 title update has released, and with it comes 16 brand new Gears 5 achievements. These 16 achievements bring 500G to the game, boosting its total to 2500G. Gears of War has sort of made a name for itself in the world of achievement hunting, for having borderline unfair achievement lists that are nearly impossible to complete. The tradition began with the first installment, which introduced the incredibly grindy “Seriously” achievement. With each main Gears game, they’ve added a new version of this achievement, making it harder each time.

This title update has taken the infamous “Seriously 5.0” Gears 5 achievement and somehow made the grind worse. That achievement required you to reach Re-Up 20. It also required a bunch of other stuff, but it was the re-ups that stood out, as in order to reach one, you have to reach Level 100, then re-up to Level 1. Doing it 20 times means reaching the max rank 20 times, which is no easy task. Well, this title update adds an achievement for reaching Re-Up 60, and it also introduced “Seriously 5.0 – Chapter 2”, which involves reaching Re-Up 50, completing the inconceivable campaign, mastering every hive and Horde map, and ranking each class to Level 20. As far as title updates go, this is one of the most brutal of all time in terms of achievements.

Gears 5 Operation 8 Achievements

Of the 16 new Gears 5 Operation 8 achievements, none of them are secret. They include requirements from multiplayer play, campaign, as well as horde mode. The obvious stand-out achievements are “Seriously 5.0 – Chapter 2” and “Re-Up Master”, though “Total Annihilation”, unlocked by dealing 400 million damage in Horde or Escape is no joke either. That achievement doubles the required total for the “Total Devastation” achievement from the August 2020 update.

Legendary Operator (100G)

Reached Legend 25 in an Operation A Real Gear (50G)

Reached Re-Up 50 Re-Up Mastery (50G)

Reached Re-Up 60 Seriously 5.0 – Chapter 2 (150G)

50 Re-Ups, Inconceivable Campaign, Mastered All Hives & Horde Maps, All Classes at Level 20 In Total Control (10G)

Won a Control and/or KOTH match on 10 different maps Event Planner (5G)

Won 10 matches in Versus Events Back In Style (15G)

Won 10 matches of Execution Bernie is Back (10G)

Won 5 matches with Bernie COG character Trusted Advisor (10G)

Won 5 matches with the Vrol character Grave Consequences (5G)

Won a Versus match on Tomb Destroyed Beauty (5G)

Won a Versus match on Ephyra Last Rites (5G)

Won a Versus match on Ritual Chamber of Horrors (5G)

Completed a match of Horde Frenzy on Atrium Take Command (5G)

Completed a match of Horde Frenzy on Command Breezing Through (5G)

Completed a match of Horde Frenzy on Turbine Total Annihilation (70G)

Considering Gears of War 4 got a grand total of 4000G in its lifetime, it’s unlikely that this is the last we’ll see from Gears 5. As each update seems to make “upgraded” version of its previous achievements, don’t be surprised to see more achievement related to re-upping, dealing stupid amounts of damage in Horde and Escape, and maybe even a “Seriously 5.0 – Chapter 3” sometime down the line. If you’re really committed to completing this game, you may want to get a head start on that.

Gears 5 is available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.