New Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Video Showcases the Game’s Combat Stances

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was released last Friday (19), bringing not only a new version of the game but also its Iki Island expansion.

And as many players get to experience the game for the first time, Sony and Sucker Punch Productions revealed, on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel, a new video, this time showcasing some of the stances present in the game.

You can check out the video below, which presents players to the four main (basic) stances, the Stone Stance, the Water Stance, the Wind Stance, and the Moon Stance, all of which need to be mastered if players plan to become the Ghost in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Apart from the stances featured above, Jin can also unlock the Ghost Stance.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available right now on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, featuring not only the new expansion but also new PS5 exclusive features, such as support for the console’s haptic feedback and Japanese lip-sync.

You can check out the official description of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut below, as is shown on the game’s product page in the PlayStation Store:

”Uncover the hidden wonders of Tsushima in this open-world action-adventure from Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios, available for PS5 and PS4.Forge a new path and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Challenge opponents with your katana, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, develop stealth tactics to ambush enemies and explore a new story on Iki Island.”

You can check out our review of the game here, as well as its most recent patch notes here.