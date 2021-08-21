Update 2.05 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 2.005.000. On both PS4 and PS4, this update weighs in at roughly 100 MB, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. Because this is just a small patch (and the game received a sizable Director’s Cut update a few days ago), don’t expect any major new features. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.05.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.05 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Ghost of Tsushima update 2.05. We’ll update this article once Sucker Punch releases patch notes. All we have to go off of are the generic patch notes from the PS4 home screen, but those don’t tell us much. Here’s what’s changed:

General bug fixes and improvements

Because of its small size and the fact that it wasn’t announced beforehand, this update likely only contains minor bug fixes and stability improvements for Ghost of Tsushima. The Director’s Cut was released just a few days ago alongside the Iki Island expansion, and Sucker Punch probably issued this patch to address some minor issues that players have encountered with the new content. Along with Iki Island, the Director’s Cut update also added the ability to replay duels, lock onto enemies, and more.

Ghost of Tsushima is also scheduled to get another large update centered around the multiplayer Legends mode on September 3. Ghost of Tsushima Legends will get a standalone release on that day for PS4 and PS5 players, and a new mode called Rivals will be added to the game. A new gear mastery system will also be implemented, allowing players to power up their equipment past the current level cap. Legends will also be receiving weekly updates throughout September, including a new Rivals map, new Survival maps, and a harder version of last year’s raid that offers challenges in bite-sized chunks.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now for PS4 and PS5. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was recently released for both systems, and you can check out our review here.

- This article was updated on August 21st, 2021