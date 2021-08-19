Update 2.04 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Sucker Punch has now released a pretty big update for the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima today. This is in preparation of the Director’s Cut that will be out on Friday. Both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game will have new content that the game did not have back in 2020.

If you are downloading the new update on PS4, the file size is a colossal 21 GB. Make sure you have enough space on your hard drive in order to download it successfully.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.04 Patch Notes

While we wait for official patch notes to drop, Sucker Punch previously mentioned what this update will include on the official website. You can read the announcement below.

“Starting on August 20 (release date of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut), we’re also releasing an update that will add new features to Legends, including some changes based on feedback from the community. We’ve rebalanced the Survival mode to shorten the session length and added new weekly Survival Nightmare challenge variants. We’ve also unlocked additional cosmetics in Legends for players who’ve earned them in Jin’s story and New Game+.”

If proper patch notes are to be revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available August 20th, 2021 for the PS5 and PS4. Be sure to read our review of the game when the embargo lifts very soon!

