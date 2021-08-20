Ghost of Tsushima: New Update Brings a Lock-On Feature and More

The release date of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is only a few hours away, and with that said, the day of the release will not only feature the debut of the game’s Iki Island expansion, but also the arrival of a long-awaited combat feature, the ability to lock-on to opponents.

That’s right, as Sony revealed, a few months back, the new expansion will come accompanied by a new update for both the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 versions of Ghost of Tsushima, featuring not only the new lock-on mechanic but also the ability to hide your quiver during gameplay, and alternative controller layouts. The update will also bring new features and cosmetics to the game’s multiplayer ”Legends”.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available for both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released tomorrow, on August 20.

You can check out the official description of the new version below, as is presented on its page in the PlayStation Store:

”Uncover the hidden wonders of Tsushima in this open-world action-adventure from Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios, available for PS5 and PS4.Forge a new path and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Challenge opponents with your katana, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, develop stealth tactics to ambush enemies and explore a new story on Iki Island.”

You can also check out our review of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut here, as well as the game’s most recent patch notes here.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021