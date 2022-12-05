New Leaked Warzone 2.0 Resurgence Map Will Satisfy Rebirth Island Fans

Many Warzone veterans put hundreds of hours on the main map, but some preferred the high-paced action that game modes like Resurgence and the Rebirth Island map offered. Warzone 2.0 did not launch with any of these features, but according to a recent leak, Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence map may come sooner than players expected.

On December 4, the official CharlieIntel Twitter profile tweeted about a recent leak about a new Warzone 2.0 experience that will cater to Rebirth Island fans. According to the tweet, an image has been floating around showing Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence Island map. According to the leaked image, the map appears smaller than Rebirth Island and will have DMZ support.

There’s an image floating around reportedly showing a look at the Resurgence map for Warzone 2.0. We are not sharing it directly due to potential DMCA/copyright, but the map appears to be smaller than Rebirth and will have DMZ support, based on the leaked image. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 5, 2022

Sadly they can not share the leaked photo, and the websites that have done it have been taken down. Many players have been eager to get a mode like this since the game launched on November 18.

Battle Royale games tend to have lots of downtime between gunfights, so a smaller map would give players a chance to engage in multiple gunfights in a short period. The tweet has around five thousand likes and hundreds of retweets, so is safe to assume the Warzone 2.0 community is excited about it.

A smaller map will get rid of most of the downtime players experience when going through a Warzone 2 map. Al Masrah is a huge map, and when the servers are full, it may seem like a great experience, but once player numbers start to go down, the map can feel pretty empty, and more when high-skill players get to kill a dozen or so players at the start of the match.

The leak only features the map’s image, so no one knows when this map will come to the game. As with every other leak or rumor in the gaming industry, Warzone 2.0 fans should take this information with a pinch of salt. Many leaks have turned out to be just rumors, and this leak could also be the case.

Warzone 2.0 could use another game mode, so an experience similar to Resurgence from Warzone Caldera could be the feature that brings players from its prequel.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022