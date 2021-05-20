New SNES and NES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online in May

Nintendo has one of the largest and most impressive backlogs in video game history, and with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can play a selection of classics from the SNES and NES, from the original Metroid to A Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, all on the Nintendo Switch. Beginning in September 2018 with 20 NES titles, the service has since grown to include SNES titles as well as many more games. This month, on May 26th, five new games are being added to the SNES and NES Nintendo Switch Online libraries.

New SNES Games

Caveman Ninja (a.k.a. Joe and Mac)

Magical Drop 2

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Spanky’s Quest

A good mix of new games are heading to Nintendo Switch Online’s SNES library with action titles like Caveman Ninja and Spanky’s Quest, the first english release of the puzzle game Magical Drop 2, and even a sports game in Super Baseball Simulator 1.000.

New NES Games

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Unfortunately, unlike the SNES, only one new NES title is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in May. However, originally a Japan-exclusive, now players around the world will get to experience Ninja JaJaMaru-kun for the first time and have fun throwing ninja stars and riding on giant frogs.

With the inclusion of these five new titles, soon with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription you will be able to play 104 different NES and SNES games. Although the service is still missing some of the greatest SNES and NES titles, such as Earthbound or Contra, with over one hundred games on the service, there is still a fantastic selection of games to play. To purchase a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, visit this site. Caveman Ninja (a.k.a. Joe and Mac), Magical Drop 2, Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, Spanky’s Quest, and Ninja JaJaMaru-kun will be available on the Nintendo Switch with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription on May 26th, 2021.