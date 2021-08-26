New Tales of Arise Trailer Showcases its Main Theme and More

Today, Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer for Tales of Arise, their upcoming title, and the newest of the acclaimed JRPG franchise, showcasing not only more of the game’s main theme song, ”Blue Moon”, by Ayaka, but also many new in-game scenes, revealing more about what we can expect of the upcoming title.

You can check out the new trailer below, courtesy of the official Youtube channel of the Tales of series:

You can also check out the official synopsis for Tales of Arise below, as is featured on its official site:

”On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.”

Tales of Arise is set to be released on September 10th, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can pre-order it right now for all platforms, as well as play its free demo on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, where we can check out its combat system first hand, as well as complete a few side quests and check out new interactions among the characters.

- This article was updated on August 26th, 2021