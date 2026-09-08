New York City has released more than 170,000 pages of previously unseen records. They detail what officials knew about air quality and health risks around Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks. The documents offer a new look at the city’s response while officials were publicly assuring residents and workers that the air was safe.

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Per CBS, the records include air-quality reports, contamination information and internal correspondence between city officials. They were released through a new public portal after years of legal pressure from 9/11 Health Watch, which sued the city seeking access to records about the aftermath.

Among the material is the so-called Harding Memo, which discussed potential legal exposure for the city connected to toxic exposure and unsafe working conditions. The release also includes records from 68 boxes that officials said were discovered in a city office after the documents had already been sought through public-records requests.

So what exactly did the city know?

The documents raise uncomfortable questions. Some internal records show officials were dealing with concerns about contamination while the public was being told the air was safe. One memo concerning asbestos in Lower Manhattan even raised concerns about whether residents were being given accurate information about the health risks.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released more than 170,000 pages of internal records that show officials misled people about the safety of the air around Ground Zero after the September 11 terror attacks, per the Independent — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 8, 2026

The records indicate that asbestos was found in multiple locations where inspectors tested, according to city officials. Another internal document discussed concerns raised by then-Rep. Jerrold Nadler about residents being advised to clean buildings themselves. This was despite restrictions surrounding the handling of asbestos.

That does not, by itself, establish that every official involved knew the full extent of the danger or that there was a coordinated conspiracy to hide it. What the records do provide is a much clearer picture of officials privately discussing contamination, health concerns and potential liability.

The disclosure comes after years of demands from first responders, survivors and advocates who wanted access to the city’s records. The city says the newly launched portal is only the initial release, with additional documents expected to be reviewed and published as part of the broader effort.

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