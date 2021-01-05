Next Path of Exile Expansion to Be Revealed in Upcoming Livestream

Path of Exile 2 may still be some ways out, but in a couple of days Grinding Gear Games will show off the latest expansion for the original game via a livestream over on Twitch. Taking the old adage “show, don’t tell” quite literally, Grinding Gear Games will “. . . reveal new end-game content, a new challenge league, new skills, items, and more.”

The next Path of Exile expansion will be demoed on Twitch January 7th at 11am PST.

Grinding Gear Games will show off the upcoming expansion to Path of Exile on their Twitch channel at 11am PST on January 7th. An official name for the expansion has not been released, so for now the expansion is being referred to as Expansion 3.13.0. Grinding Gear Games will most likely unveil the title during the livestream (it would be odd if they didn’t), and right now we don’t know much of anything else about what’s to come.

To sweeten the pot a bit, Grinding Gear Games will enable Twitch drops for any channel that happens to stream in the Path of Exile category during the livestream. In other words: anyone who either watches the livestream directly, or a restream of it elsewhere will earn rewards (just make sure the restream is actually in the Path of Exile category, or watch the direct stream here). More details on how the rewards will be doled out, and what they’ll be will be revealed “soon”.

Path of Exile is one of those games I get a random itch for out of nowhere, then blast through for a month before taking a long break. It’s a daunting ARPG to get into, with all its abilities, gargantuan skill tree, and barter system. It’s not always an easy game to return to, sure, but few ARPGs on the market rival its depth and breadth of content. Path of Exile is free-to-play, so if you’ve ever wanted to check it out you can do so on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (the game works on the latest consoles via backwards compatibility).