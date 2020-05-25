With both Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II nearing their respective launches Sony has been greasing the engines in each games’ hype-trains. Two weeks ago Sony gave us a short, but sweet dive into Ghost of Tsushima, and this week it’s The Last of Us Part II’s turn.

The Last of Us Part II State of Play will take place Wednesday at 1pm PST.

In a post over on the PlayStation Blog today Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, Sid Shuman, announced the upcoming State of Play for The Last of Us Part II. He confirmed director Neil Druckmann will give fans a “special preview” of the game, and will walk us through “deails of the gameplay experience and story.”

The State of Play is currently sitting at over 20 minutes, and will likely be very similar to the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play. That said, there will be an eight minute segment of uncut gameplay at the end, so it’ll be worth tuning in just for that. The State of Play can be viewed on both Twitch and Youtube.

The Last of Us Part II has been mired in controversy this last month thanks to a giant story leak posted online by hackers who accessed Sony and Naughty Dogs servers. While opinions may vary, there are those so upset by what they read they’ve been openly sharing spoilers wherever they can. I recommend keeping chat off during the State of Play if you want to go in without having any of the major plot points ruined. I understand some people may feel they’re doing you a service by sharing these, but it’s still categorically a “dick move.” If you don’t care then feel free to keep chat open, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.