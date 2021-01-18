Nintendo Adding “Online Play” To Pokemon Snap

Have you ever wanted to join up with your friends and take photographs of adorable Pokemon? If Nintendo’s newest update to the a certain game’s product page is accurate, it’s possible that dream may come true.

Indeed, Nintendo has added the term “Online Play” to the product page of their long-awaited sequel New Pokemon Snap, leaving gamers with the question of exactly how the company intends to implement the feature. No further clarification has been offered so far, and though it could be referencing only leaderboards or photo-sharing of some sort, you’ll be forgiven for hoping for an implementation of cooperative photography sessions.

Nintendo has remained fairly tight-lipped about the upcoming follow-up to their Nintendo 64 classic, but a new trailer released last week showed off some of its gorgeous environments from the Lental region, where we’ll be finding and photographing over 200 Pokemon.

As with the original game, New Pokemon Snap is shaping up to look like an equally relaxing and fun nostalgia trip for Pokemon trainers of all ages. Let’s just hope Nintendo isn’t just getting our hopes up about teaming up with friends.

New Pokemon Snap will retail for $59.99 when it releases on April 30, 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.